Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $112.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce sales of $112.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.69 million and the highest is $115.00 million. Cyberark Software posted sales of $108.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full-year sales of $461.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $446.87 million to $476.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $538.13 million, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $577.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CYBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Cyberark Software from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $110.78 on Friday. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 127.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.88 and its 200-day moving average is $104.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 15.3% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,899,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,530,000 after buying an additional 252,034 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,281,000 after buying an additional 26,635 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 71.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,346,000 after buying an additional 658,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,309,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,069,000 after buying an additional 19,835 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 30.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,800,000 after buying an additional 279,327 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

