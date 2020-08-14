Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) to announce sales of $135.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $136.00 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted sales of $164.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $549.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $547.30 million to $552.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $595.51 million, with estimates ranging from $585.02 million to $606.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.19. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 9.94%.

FRGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $237.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.56. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $11.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 862.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.