Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59. Kansas City Southern posted earnings of $1.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.40.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $184.04 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $195.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.38 and its 200-day moving average is $148.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

In other news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,495.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $548,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,460 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

