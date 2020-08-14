Zacks: Analysts Expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Post -$1.41 EPS

Brokerages expect Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.55) and the highest is ($1.34). Agios Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.55) to ($3.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.35) to ($1.24). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 182.49%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $56.74.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $179,185.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,529,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,709,000 after purchasing an additional 636,186 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,023,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,909,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,590,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,054,000 after acquiring an additional 337,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,746,000 after acquiring an additional 99,333 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

