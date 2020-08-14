Zacks: Analysts Expect Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Million

Analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce sales of $9.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.30 million and the highest is $12.00 million. Aquestive Therapeutics posted sales of $12.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $73.42 million, with estimates ranging from $62.84 million to $84.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AQST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $6.41 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 3.54.

In other Aquestive Therapeutics news, CEO Keith J. Kendall sold 50,000 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 638,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,106.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 95,381 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

