Zacks: Analysts Expect Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $115.18 Million

Brokerages expect Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) to report sales of $115.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.80 million to $115.64 million. Del Taco Restaurants posted sales of $120.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year sales of $484.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $481.59 million to $488.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $507.11 million, with estimates ranging from $503.93 million to $510.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Del Taco Restaurants.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TACO shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 23,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $177,012.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 349,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,659.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $122,107.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,574.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,510 shares of company stock valued at $403,551. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 20,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 338,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

