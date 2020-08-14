Zacks: Analysts Expect Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.57 Million

Analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) to announce sales of $86.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.90 million and the lowest is $82.40 million. Everi posted sales of $134.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full year sales of $345.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $332.50 million to $360.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $485.28 million, with estimates ranging from $410.60 million to $517.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). Everi had a negative return on equity of 3,484.76% and a negative net margin of 17.78%.

EVRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on Everi in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $634.05 million, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.75. Everi has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 4.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Everi by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Everi by 97.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 25.1% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

