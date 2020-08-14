Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to report $96.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.00 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $101.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $479.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $467.53 million to $492.57 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $500.96 million, with estimates ranging from $493.14 million to $507.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $103.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.37 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 20.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CASH. ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $908,138.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,121.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,724 shares of company stock worth $2,694,544. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASH stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.