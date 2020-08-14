Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to announce $159.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.00 million. SJW Group posted sales of $114.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year sales of $539.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $548.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $560.05 million, with estimates ranging from $544.00 million to $576.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SJW Group.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.09 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 5.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJW. Wells Fargo & Co cut SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 728.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SJW opened at $68.49 on Friday. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.