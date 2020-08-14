Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. United Parcel Service reported earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $7.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $20.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,157,000 after acquiring an additional 729,531 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,887,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,321,617,000 after buying an additional 749,993 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after buying an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after buying an additional 3,412,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after buying an additional 153,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $157.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $162.70. The firm has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.80 and a 200-day moving average of $105.63.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

