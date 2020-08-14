Zacks: Brokerages Expect MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.26 Million

Equities analysts expect MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) to post $163.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MSG Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $164.29 million. MSG Networks posted sales of $168.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that MSG Networks will report full year sales of $693.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $686.38 million to $698.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $671.33 million, with estimates ranging from $654.44 million to $680.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MSG Networks.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.32. MSG Networks had a net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSGN. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MSG Networks in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGN opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.01. MSG Networks has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $18.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

