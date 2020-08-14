Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) PT Raised to $111.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Guggenheim from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $79.65 on Friday. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average of $65.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 118.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 11.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 8.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

