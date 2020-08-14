ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.30.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZIOP. ValuEngine upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Laidlaw restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 687,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 140,447 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 17.7% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 46.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 32,709 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ZIOP stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.48.
ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
About ZIOPHARM Oncology
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.
