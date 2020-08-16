0xcert Trading Up 47.1% Over Last Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One 0xcert token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. 0xcert has a market cap of $1.07 million and $67,651.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 0xcert has traded up 47.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $693.54 or 0.05850349 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00016226 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003414 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,626,334 tokens. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.