133,293 Shares in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Bought by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 133,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.09% of CNO Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

CNO Financial Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.63. 639,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,518. CNO Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.