2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Short Interest Up 34.2% in April

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,570,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the April 15th total of 8,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 18.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TWOU traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.80. 969,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,992. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. 2U has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.46. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Get 2U alerts:

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. The business had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.12 million. Research analysts expect that 2U will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,783,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,593,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,010 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of 2U by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,968,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 2U in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in 2U in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWOU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. 2U currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.