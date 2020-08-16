43,191 Shares in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Purchased by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned approximately 0.08% of Diodes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 6,500 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $328,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,720.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,614 shares of company stock worth $3,765,661. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIOD shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

DIOD traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $51.89. 290,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,852. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

