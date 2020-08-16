Absa Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Absa Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the May 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS AGRPY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056. Absa Group has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $22.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81.

Get Absa Group alerts:

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards and merchant acquiring solutions; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.