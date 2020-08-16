Absa Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Update

Absa Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of AGRPY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. 430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. Absa Group has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Limited provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards and merchant acquiring solutions; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

