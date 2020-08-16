Acute Angle Cloud Market Cap Hits $6.45 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $6.45 million and $1.54 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, BiteBTC, LBank and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 30.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,878.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.56 or 0.03658452 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.55 or 0.02572319 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00521486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00759253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00060226 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00707653 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00015949 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000294 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CoinTiger, OKEx, BiteBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.