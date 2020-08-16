ADAMANT Messenger Trading 9.7% Lower This Week (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. During the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a market capitalization of $695,857.50 and $326.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ADAMANT Messenger alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00032653 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ADAMANT Messenger

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 104,961,306 coins and its circulating supply is 84,819,296 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ADAMANT Messenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ADAMANT Messenger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.