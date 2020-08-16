ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.91. 18,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68.

Get ADECCO GRP AG/ADR alerts:

AHEXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.