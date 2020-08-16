ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in June

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 36.4% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AHEXY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,967. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AHEXY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. AlphaValue lowered ADECCO GRP AG/ADR to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

