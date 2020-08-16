Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Aecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Get Aecom alerts:

Shares of ACM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.72. The company had a trading volume of 561,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,975. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aecom has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $52.40.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Aecom by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,547,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aecom by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,499 shares in the last quarter. Blue Harbour Group L.P. bought a new stake in Aecom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,563,000. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aecom by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,131,000 after acquiring an additional 767,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aecom by 289.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,542,000 after acquiring an additional 461,859 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.