Aeon Global Health Corp (OTCMKTS:AGHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aeon Global Health Corp (OTCMKTS:AGHC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the May 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS AGHC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,492. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Aeon Global Health has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.20.

About Aeon Global Health

Aeon Global Health Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides various clinical laboratory testing services in the United States. The company operates through Laboratory Testing Services and Web-Based Software segments. Its laboratory testing services include the testing of an individual's blood, urine, or saliva for the presence of drugs or chemicals, as well as the patient's DNA profile.

