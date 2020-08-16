AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,786. AGEAS/S has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $60.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Get AGEAS/S alerts:

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. AGEAS/S had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGEAS/S will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGESY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AGEAS/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About AGEAS/S

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for AGEAS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGEAS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.