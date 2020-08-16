AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Short Interest Up 73.6% in June

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the June 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on AGF Management from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on AGF Management from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AGF Management from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AGF Management from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.85.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management stock remained flat at $$4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. AGF Management has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.38.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.