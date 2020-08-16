Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,644 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Agilent Technologies worth $35,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,782,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,805,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $200,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,671 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,479,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,987,000 after acquiring an additional 954,803 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $48,626,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,843,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,899,000 after acquiring an additional 550,105 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,707 shares of company stock worth $9,080,332 over the last quarter.

A stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.37. The company had a trading volume of 957,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $99.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.06.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.