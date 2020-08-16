AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGLNF remained flat at $$11.68 during trading on Friday. AGL Energy has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

