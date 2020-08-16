AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Down 32.7% in March

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 91,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 102.3 days.

Shares of AGL Energy stock remained flat at $$11.68 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. AGL Energy has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

