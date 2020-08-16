AidCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $63.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network, Upbit and Ethfinex. AidCoin has a market cap of $461,089.11 and approximately $63.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00158947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.64 or 0.01859902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00195923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00134376 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 45,798,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,798,666 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

AidCoin Token Trading

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Upbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

