Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIRYY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Air China stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. 1,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960. Air China has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

