Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Update

Air China Ltd (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS AIRYY traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $13.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.93. Air China has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.96 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIRYY. ValuEngine upgraded Air China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

About Air China

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

