Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Short Interest Update

Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the May 14th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AFLYY traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $4.48. 42,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,292. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.80. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFLYY shares. ValuEngine raised Air France-KLM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.