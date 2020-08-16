AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Up 36.4% in May

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the May 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.09. The stock had a trading volume of 37,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,966. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $33.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIQUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

