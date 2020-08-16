AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Up 73.9% in June

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 73.9% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 19.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR during the second quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AIR LIQUIDE/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:AIQUY traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $33.09. 37,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.84. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $33.83.

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.