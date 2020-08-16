AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,077,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the February 27th total of 3,868,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 352.6 days.

OTCMKTS AICAF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 8,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.01.

About AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

