AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Up 45.5% in March

AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,388,200 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the March 15th total of 5,077,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 985.1 days.

Shares of AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.68. 8,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,182. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70. AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.01.

AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

