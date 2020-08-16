Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Air T stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. FMR LLC owned 2.71% of Air T as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $12.86. 77 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.31. Air T has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 3.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and ground support services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2018, this segment had 79 aircrafts under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

