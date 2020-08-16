Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Short Interest Update

Aixtron Se (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,744,700 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the March 31st total of 3,467,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 669.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIXXF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. Aixtron has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $14.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

