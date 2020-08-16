Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 198,100 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 136,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Akari Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 184,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. 14.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKTX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 286,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,401. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of -0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.79.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akari Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

