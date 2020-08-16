Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Update

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 860,900 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,008. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.78 and a one year high of $41.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Iv, L.P. bought 415,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,940,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 108,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,722,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

