Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) Short Interest Update

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the December 31st total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.2 days.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,921,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,595,342.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $160,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 514,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,277.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,450 shares of company stock worth $1,206,845. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AKTS shares. BidaskClub lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

AKTS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,521. Akoustis Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.