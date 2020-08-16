Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 418,300 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the June 15th total of 235,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 181.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 492,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 317,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 59,242 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

ALBO stock traded up $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,005. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $31.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. The stock has a market cap of $399.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.27. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 722.91%. Equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

