Algoma Central Corporation (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Algoma Central Corporation (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGMJF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54. Algoma Central has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGMJF. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Algoma Central from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Algoma Central from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 11 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

