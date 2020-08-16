Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Update

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after buying an additional 51,961 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,397,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ALCO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.62. Alico has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $242.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32.
Alico Company Profile
Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.
Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
NASDAQ:ALCO traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,566. The firm has a market cap of $242.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. Alico has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $38.25.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALCO. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alico by 12.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alico by 21.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Alico by 61.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alico by 69.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.
Alico Company Profile
Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.
Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Alico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.