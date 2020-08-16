Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Short Interest Update

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after buying an additional 51,961 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,397,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 17,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALCO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.62. Alico has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $242.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which comprise contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

