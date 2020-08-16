ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 29.0% from the April 15th total of 21,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ALJ Regional stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,632. ALJ Regional has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.03 million for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.26%.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

