Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Update

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days. Currently, 16.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Charles W. Pollard acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $97,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,490. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,813.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $939,030 and have sold 185,870 shares valued at $22,457,483. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 152.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $118.40. 109,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,049. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.35. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.92.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

