AltaGas Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGAAF) Short Interest Down 12.8% in January

AltaGas Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGAAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.0 days.

AGAAF stock remained flat at $$22.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 567. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. AltaGas Canada has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $25.60.

Get AltaGas Canada alerts:

About AltaGas Canada

AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.