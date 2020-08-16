Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,400 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the January 31st total of 131,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.29. 1,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,369. Amalgamated Bank has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Amalgamated Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAL. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 17.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Bank in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. 37.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

